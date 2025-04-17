A 34-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman, causing malicious damage and assaulting a police officer.

The police received a complaint at around 8.20am on Thursday that a man had hit a woman in a Larnaca car park, forced her into a car and driven off.

Investigations led to a 34-year-old from Larnaca, whom the police found in his residence along with the woman.

On entering the house, the police were assaulted by the man, who was subsequently arrested.

The suspect will be taken before a court on Thursday for a remand order.