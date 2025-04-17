A visit to three supermarkets and one butcher in Limassol left Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou confident that ample products are available for the Easter feast.

Panayiotou said that dozens of inspections had been conducted by the agriculture department and veterinary services since Monday, focusing on product quality and safety. While such inspections take place throughout the year, she noted, they are intensified during the holidays.

Accompanied by agriculture ministry permanent secretary Andreas Gregoriou and environment department director Makis Antoniades, Panayiotou confirmed that sufficient quantities of goods were available.

She added that in cases of non-compliance with standards, legal provisions are enforced.

“We want consumers to have access to high-quality products – not only for the festive table, but every day,” the minister said.

Two minor cases of non-compliance were identified in Limassol, Panayiotou said, but they were not cause for concern. Where necessary, authorities would impose fines, issue recommendations, or confiscate products.

She also referred to the Safe2Eat campaign launched by the European food safety authority and encouraged consumers to visit the campaign’s website for helpful information on EU standards, labelling and storage practices.

Limassol district veterinary officer Constantinos Economides confirmed that meat on the market was generally of good quality and that butchers were adhering to proper procedures.

“We encounter small non-compliances, and recommendations are made for corrective action,” he said, adding that no meat from the north had been found in the market.