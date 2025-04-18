Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, iron nails, rocks, planks of wood, tyres, hoods and other items that could be used in acts of violence were confiscated on Friday, in a coordinated multi-agency operation in Trachoni and Ypsonas.

The operation was led by the British bases police, with the cooperation of Cyprus police, the fired department and Kourion municipality.

Searches focused on areas where young people congregate and aimed at preventing incidents.

The authorities said the coordinated action was part of a continuous effort to maintain public safety and prevent antisocial behaviour, which may impact the wellbeing of local communities.