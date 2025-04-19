A female hiker lost her balance during a lunchtime walk on Good Saturday in the Foinikaria area of Limassol, falling down a difficult path and injuring herself seriously.

As a result a squad from the fire service went to the hard to reach area to rescue her.

They managed to get her on a stretcher and carried her out from the difficult footpath the group had decided to walk along.

She was then handed over to an ambulance crew.

According to the police, she had broken her leg and was taken to Limassol general hospital for treatment.