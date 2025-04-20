Arsenal cantered to a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town to end Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and the hosts’ Leif Davis sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal moved on to 66 points in second spot but Liverpool, who face relegation-threatened Leicester City later, still only need to win two of their remaining games to secure the crown.

After dominating the opening exchanges, Arsenal took the lead through Trossard in the 14th minute and Gabriel Martinelli doubled the advantage with a simple finish in the 28th minute before Reid was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down the back of Saka’s leg.

Trossard grabbed his second in the 69th minute and Ethan Nwaneri added a late fourth to leave Ipswich stuck in 18th place on 21 points. They will be relegated if they drop points again or 17th-placed West Ham United pick up one more point from their remaining five games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pablo Sarabia celebrates scoring their first goal with Matheus Cunha

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s miserable season continued as they slumped to a 15th Premier League loss on Sunday when Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a late 1-0 victory at Old Trafford thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s stunning free kick.

There was always going to be a comedown from Thursday’s dramatic 5-4 Europa League win over Olympique Lyonnais, but their supporters still expected more than the one shot on target during a poor first half.

The hosts looked more of a threat after Bruno Fernandes was introduced off the bench in the second half, but their failure to make a chance count was punished as substitute Sarabia curled his free kick into the top corner 13 minutes from time.

Mason Mount wasted two golden chances to secure a point for United, but yet another disappointing result at home left Ruben Amorim’s side down in 14th in the standings, with Wolves now level on points one place below.

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates

In west London, Pedro Neto scored in stoppage time as Chelsea fought back to beat rivals Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday and breathe life back into their quest to finish in the Premier League’s top five and secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The win moves Chelsea up to fifth in the standings with 57 points, level with Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. Fulham remain in ninth with 48 points.

Fulham went in front after 20 minutes when Chelsea captain Reece James cheaply gave away possession to Ryan Sessegnon, who squared for Alex Iwobi to fire a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Chelsea upped the pressure in the second half and substitute Tyrique George netted from the edge of the area to equalise, before winger Neto swivelled and unleashed a thunderous effort in the 93rd minute to raucous cheers from the away fans.