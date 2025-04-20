A 22-year-old man was fatally injured late on Saturday afternoon as he was helping construct an Easter bonfire (lambradjia) in Strovolos, Nicosia.

A large pole fell from the lambradjia stack, hitting him and fatally wounding him.

According to police, the incident happened at around 5.30 when a group of youngsters were bringing wood to construct the bonfire at the Constantinoupoleos school in Strovolos.

Under circumstances that are being investigates, the 22-year-old Romanian, permanent resident of Cyprus, was injured when a piece of wood thought to be an electricity pole fell on him.

As police believe it was an electricity pole officials from the Electricity of Cyprus were also on the scene.

The young man was taken to Nicosia general hospital where doctors certified his death.

Police closed the area off while their investigation is ongoing.

The municipality of Strovolos expressed its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the 22-year-old “who so unjustly lost his life on Holy Saturday.”

It also cancelled all Easter events.