The Tolmi addiction centre in Paphos is aiming to open a new residential addiction treatment facility, with the town’s municipality having given a “positive” response to the idea, the centre’s chairwoman Annita Taliotou said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, she described the plan as one of the centre’s “main visions” and a project which is “necessary for the Paphos district”.

“Paphos does not have such a treatment facility, and this significantly limits accessibility to care and intensifies the social exclusion of addicted persons,” she said.

“Our vision is to create a modern, safe rehabilitations space, which offers the opportunity for every person to restart their life with dignity and support, while remaining in their own region, close to their support network.”

She said she hopes to have “positive news” on the matter and to be able to “take the first important step towards the implementation of this vision” soon.

“This vision concerns not only the people who need treatment, but also society in its entirety,” she added.

Asked about the general state of affairs regarding drugs and addition in the Paphos district, she said the problem is “very serious and multidimensional” and “seriously worrying”.

She said cannabis is the most widely used drug in the district, while an increased use of stimulants including methamphetamine and cocaine has also been recorded.

In addition, she said, people aged between 15 years old and 34 years old are “the most exposed” generation, which, she said, “reinforces the need for targeted preventative and therapeutic interventions”.

She also called on local authorities to offer “more systematic support” on the matter, and was keen to stress that addiction is “not a weakness”.

“It is a health problem which requires understanding, a scientific approach, and collective support. No person should be left alone in the face of this struggle,” she said.