There was not much for Ange Postecoglou to be happy about during Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest on Monday but perhaps the Australian would have cracked a smile knowing the VAR system was out of action for several minutes.

Postecoglou has long been a vocal critic of VAR and said in early April that the review system was “killing the game” after a Spurs goal was disallowed during a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Thankfully for officials on Monday, no major incidents took place during the eight minutes VAR was unavailable due to what the Premier League said was a fire alarm at the Stockley Park facility in West London where the match footage is monitored.

A similar incident occurred in November when Manchester United’s match at Ipswich Town continued without VAR because of a reported fire alarm at the same facility.