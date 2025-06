Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will travel to Brussels on Sunday to take part in Monday’s meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Key topics on the Council’s agenda will include the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East — including developments in Libya — EU-China relations, and the latest political developments in Georgia.

Kombos is expected to engage in discussions alongside his EU counterparts as the bloc continues to shape its foreign policy amid growing geopolitical tensions and regional instability.

The minister’s participation underscores Cyprus’ active role in EU foreign policy deliberations, particularly on issues relating to regional security and diplomacy.