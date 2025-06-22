A total of 19 special repatriation flights are scheduled to depart from Larnaca Airport on Sunday for Israel and Jordan, as efforts continue to facilitate the return of Israeli nationals amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to CNA sources, the schedule includes three flights to Tel Aviv, nine to Haifa, six to Aqaba in Jordan, and one to Amman. The flights are being carried out under special authorisation from Israeli authorities due to the ongoing closure of the country’s airspace.

The increased activity follows the deteriorating regional security situation, including Saturday night’s reported US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, which may affect flight operations in the coming hours or days.

Meanwhile, sea traffic between Israel and Cyprus also continues. Israeli nationals are arriving by boat at Larnaca Marina, with some returning to Israel and others travelling onward to their countries of residence.