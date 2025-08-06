Inspire 2025 Festival is back this September with more talks by some of today’s most thought-inspiring people. Taking place in landmark locations in central Nicosia, this year’s agenda will once again address all types of audiences from business leaders to content creators and Gen Z. A series of multifaceted, exciting events centred around entrepreneurship will unfold on September 25 and 26.

Accomplished entrepreneurs from all over Cyprus, of all ages and from a variety of sectors will step onto the different stages that will be set up. Each of them will share the story of their entrepreneurial journey, the barriers, the pitfalls, the lessons learnt, the breakthroughs that made them who they are today.

What’s more, renowned entrepreneurs from abroad will share their insights on what success looks like and how it can be achieved. Aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages are welcome at the event, from teenagers to adults, who wish to explore the idea of entrepreneurship and be inspired to take the leap from dreaming to doing.

Events will span across ten stages – the Road to Success Stage, the Conquer the World Stage, the Global Entrepreneur Stage, the Innovation Stage, the New Gen Leaders’ Stage, the Generation Z and Alpha Stage, the Cocktail Stage, the Inspiration stage, the ESG Stage and the Start-Up Stage.

And it is not just talks and presentations that the festival will organise. Tailored masterclasses will be offered on the key principles of entrepreneurship and how these can be leveraged to run a successful business. Participatory workshops, parties, music, entertainment, podcast booths, DJ sets and stand-up comedy shows will enrich the two-day agenda even more.

Inspire 2025

Entrepreneurial festival with speakers, performers and more. September 25-26. Makarios Avenue, Nicosia. https://inspirecyprus.com/