The fire service was called on to rescue a teenage boy who had climbed up a tree on Tuesday afteroon but could not get back down, spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived shortly before 2pm, he was six metres up the tree in Engomi Nicosia.

A team with a rescue vehicle and telescopic boom was sent from nearby fire stations. Firefighters safely brought the boy to the ground without injury.

“He was in good health and unhurt,” Kettis confirmed in a statement posted on X.

Kettis said that the incident was just one of 26 the service had responded to in the previous 24 hours, 13 fires and 13 rescue or support operations.

An hour after the first incident, firefighters were again called on to rescue someone.

Under unannounced circumstances, a car in Oroklini, Larnaca veered off the road and crashed into a palm tree on Christos Afxentiou Avenue.

A woman trapped in the vehicle had to be freed using specialist cutting tools. She was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital.

In a separate incident in the early hours of Wednesday, a parked car caught fire outside a private home in Polemidia. The alarm was raised at 4:56am. Three fire trucks were sent to the scene. The vehicle suffered severe damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway, in collaboration with the police.

Kettis urged the public to stay alert and avoid unnecessary risks, especially in high temperatures and dry conditions, which increase the likelihood of fires.