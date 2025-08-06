From Zero, a new event series focused on real startup journeys, is set to launch in Nicosia, with the aim of creating a space for honest, practical conversations about entrepreneurship.

The inaugural session will take place on September 10, 2025, at Zest at Pinakothiki in Nicosia, starting at 6:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time.

From Zero brings together founders, technologists, creatives, and aspiring entrepreneurs for honest conversations at the intersection of technology and entrepreneurship.

The organisers said the aim is to “share insightful talks, practical lessons, and inspiring conversations” that reflect the realities of startup life in Cyprus and beyond.

Each session focuses on a different aspect of the startup journey, with speakers selected for their direct experience navigating the highs and lows of building ventures from the ground up.

For its debut event, From Zero will feature a founder talk with Michael Hadjijoseph, co-founder of Stagedoor, a digital platform for theatre that was acquired by Trafalgar Entertainment in 2022.

He will speak about resilience and perseverance, sharing the story of how the company pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic before reaching acquisition.

Michael Hadjijoseph is a product and growth-minded entrepreneur and angel investor based in London.

He previously held product management roles at Onefinestay and PeoplePerHour.com and served as Director of Strategy Development at Trafalgar Tickets until 2025.

In the event’s Spotlight session, Constantinos Christodoulides will share his experience founding Zuki, a startup launched in 2025 that helps small service businesses streamline administrative tasks and payments.

Zuki allows clients to manage their activities and payments in one place while enabling businesses to automate processes and receive timely payments.

The platform was developed by Christodoulides after graduating from the IDEA 2025 accelerator cohort.

Christodoulides currently serves as Head of Technology and Innovation at A.G.F. Trading & Engineering Ltd in Cyprus.

He has an extensive background in data science and financial technology, including positions at Spotify, where he focused on fraud detection in payments, and DWP Digital, where he worked on fraud detection products.

His consulting career also includes work at Management Solutions, where he developed credit risk systems and sanctions screening tools for major financial institutions.

The agenda for the evening begins with gathering and drinks at 6:30 PM, followed by the Spotlight session at 7:00 PM.

The founder talk and Q&A with Michael Hadjijoseph begins at 7:15 PM and will be followed by networking, drinks and bites until 9:30 PM.

From Zero is supported by key sponsors helping to grow the local startup and tech ecosystem.

Google Developer Group Cyprus is an independent network of developers that hosts tech talks, workshops, hackathons and podcasts, including its Hack Cyprus Podcast, to promote technical talent across the island.

Pale Blue is a global software engineering firm and startup studio based in Cyprus, developing bespoke software for clients in Canada, the UK, the USA, Austria and Cyprus.

QBeat Academy supports professionals and teams with expert-led courses and technical education designed to advance innovation and upskill talent in today’s digital economy.

With its unfiltered format and cross-disciplinary community focus, From Zero is positioning itself as a new catalyst for honest startup storytelling in Cyprus.