Stefanos Stefanou was re-elected as General Secretary of AKEL on Sunday during the final day of the party’s Pancyprian Congress in Nicosia. In his address, he said the party was entering the battle for a strong and combative AKEL that will pave the way for the progressive change the country and its people need.

The voting took place on Sunday morning. According to AKEL, 810 delegates cast ballots, with 781 supporting Stefanou — a 96.4% majority — and 29 voting against.

“We are builders of life, always committed to the struggle for peace in Cyprus and across the world,” Stefanou said, thanking delegates for their trust and describing the responsibility as enormous.

“At AKEL, we turn responsibility into struggle and demands — opening the way to progress, expanding our horizons, reviving hope for a people that suffers from the consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation but refuses to surrender,” he added.

He also voiced concern over rising tensions in the region, following a U.S. strike on Iran. “After the U.S. hit Iran, the situation is escalating dangerously,” he said, adding that AKEL stands with the millions worldwide defending peace and international law.

Stefanou said that solving the Cyprus problem remains AKEL’s top priority. “So that our country is freed from occupation. So that Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live together peacefully, in a common, bicommunal state without barbed wire and checkpoints.”

He reaffirmed AKEL’s commitment to a federal solution, saying, “Cyprus belongs to all its people: Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins.”

On the economy, Stefanou said the party would continue fighting to protect society from rising prices and anti-social policies. “Social justice is not just a slogan — it is the soul of the Left,” he said, adding that AKEL would always fight for the dignity of workers and citizens.

He also warned of the threat posed by the far right. “We will not allow our country to relive the tragedies brought by the far right. We will continue to remind people what the fascists and tanks did to this country.”

Addressing youth issues, Stefanou said that creating genuine prospects for young people remains a core goal — “so that no one needs to emigrate, so they can have housing, start families, and feel that their dreams have a place in this country.”

The 24th Congress, he said, was rich in ideas, criticism and determination. “One hundred and three delegates spoke — this is real democratic participation,” he said.

“This is a true celebration of democracy and collectivity. We asked questions. We sought answers. We set goals. We took decisions — not for paper, but for action. For engagement with society. For participation in people’s daily struggles,” he added.

Stefanou said the party would now move forward in a more coordinated and dynamic way, with deeper presence in workplaces, neighbourhoods, youth spaces and mass organisations — “with modern tools, but the same class-based compass.”

“AKEL was born of need and of the people’s struggle against injustice,” he said. “But it is also the mother of hope — the hope to build a peaceful Cyprus, to shape tomorrow, to bring change. This hope is in our hands.”

The Congress, he concluded, sent a clear message: “AKEL is here — united, strong and ready for the battles ahead. Now and always.”