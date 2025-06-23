The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has released an announcement regarding the upcoming “The Future of Digital Investments in the EU” Conference 2025.

The event is being organised by the European Digital Innovation Hub Add Smart, in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network, Ideal-ist, the Network of National Contact Points for ICT, and DEP4ALL.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 2 and 3, 2025, at the Aalborg Congress & Culture Center in Aalborg, Denmark.

“This conference will bring together voices from business, academia, and policymaking to exchange ideas, spark collaborations, and define priorities for Europe’s digital transformation,” the organisers stated.

Alongside the main sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated B2B matchmaking event.

“This is a unique opportunity to engage directly with professionals from the digital sector, broaden your network, build new national and international connections, and explore potential project partnerships, especially under the Digital Europe and Horizon Europe programmes,” the organisers explained.

The conference has several key objectives. It seeks to provide insight into current and upcoming EU funding programmes, including Digital Europe, Horizon Europe, and CEF Digital.

The event also aims to support cross-border cooperation between innovators, investors, and institutions.

In addition, it strives to bridge the gap between research and market in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, data, and cloud computing.

The conference will showcase best practices in digital infrastructure and public-private collaboration.

As part of the conference, participants will gain access to a dedicated matchmaking event organised through the b2match platform.

“This is a valuable opportunity to explore potential collaborations and EU funding opportunities, identify business and technology partners for upcoming calls, and expand your international network in the digital and innovation sectors,” the organisers noted.

The matchmaking sessions will run on both days of the conference and are available to all registered participants.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register and schedule their meetings via the provided platform.