Event expected to generate more than €13 million in economic impact

The hosting of FIBA EuroBasket 2025 is expected to bring multiple economic benefits to the Republic of Cyprus, according to the local FIBA EuroBasket 2025 organising committee.

“Cyprus becomes the smallest country ever to host this premier basketball event, strengthening its position in the sports tourism sector,” the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The significance of this event is twofold for Cyprus both as a major sporting occasion and as a driver of economic and tourism growth,” it added.

The committee further stated that “hosting of FIBA EuroBasket represents a strategic opportunity to enhance the international image of the country and create a sustainable legacy for future generations”.

Investments made for the event, including the upgrade of the Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Centre in Limassol where all Group C matches will take place, are expected to generate economic benefits estimated between €13 and €17 million in total economic impact.

“Cyprus will welcome thousands of visitors who, apart from significantly boosting tourism and local business activity, will also showcase the country to their fellow citizens,” the committee said.

“Furthermore, television and online coverage will broadcast Cyprus to approximately 300 million viewers worldwide, providing the country with invaluable international exposure,” they added.

“In addition to economic and promotional benefits”, they continued, “Cyprus and its society will gain expertise, as hundreds of Cypriots working as staff and volunteers will acquire critical experience useful for the future in multiple areas of organising large-scale events.”

On the topic of sponsorship support and media exposure, Mark Klerides, president of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 organising committee in Cyprus, said that “the effort of the organising committee is to deliver an unforgettable tournament for Cypriot fans as well as world-class athletes.”

“This would not be possible without the support of a strong circle of corporate sponsors,” he added.

“We are thrilled with the backing of socially responsible corporate giants such as Allianz, EKO, and the Bank of Cyprus as event sponsors,” Klerides continued.

“They have recognised the value that tournament sponsorship will bring, as the matches held in Cyprus will reach a global television audience from the US to China. We also thank more.com for sponsoring the event,” he concluded