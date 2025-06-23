Due to an outage at the Larnaca desalination plant, Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta districts will face a reduced supply of drinking water from June 24 to June 27.

“The public is invited, especially during this period, to limit water use to a minimum until the desalination plant reopens,” the water development department (WDD) said in a statement.

The WDD stressed that in collaboration with local authorities and contractors of other desalination plants, “every possible effort” was being made to cover the water supply needs of the three provinces.

“The effective use of water will contribute significantly to addressing the water shortage that plagues our country,” the WDD said, referring the Cyprus’ wider drought crisis.

Reservoir levels stood at just 26 per cent at the start of 2025, with the situation worsened due to the shutdown of the Paphos desalination plant and the draining of the Mavrokolympos reservoir in February.