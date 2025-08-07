The transport ministry has announced a comprehensive financial assistance scheme for residents whose vehicles and machinery were damaged during the devastating wildfires that swept through Limassol’s mountainous areas on July 23.

The scheme, approved by cabinet on Wednesday, sees the state covering 100 per cent of the assessed damage in cases where the vehicles or machinery were not insured against catastrophic events. This applies to both private and commercial vehicles, provided they were registered, legally immobilised or roadworthy at the time of the fire, meaning they had valid road tax, third-party insurance and MOT certification.

For vehicles that were insured against catastrophic risks, compensation will be granted up to the amount of the insurance excess, with a maximum limit of €1,000 for private vehicles, and €1,500 for commercial ones, whichever is lower.

Similarly, for machinery and equipment not covered by insurance against disasters, full financial support will be provided to match the assessed damage. In cases where such insurance exists, the compensation will again correspond to the insurance excess, up to a maximum of €1,000, whichever is less.

Damage assessments are being carried out jointly by the Department of Electromechanical Services and the Limassol district administration, which is also overseeing the submission of claims. The deadline for declaring damage to vehicles and equipment is set for August 17.

Applications must be submitted through the Limassol district administration and will subsequently be forwarded to the local office of the Department of Electromechanical Services. For further assistance, citizens can contact Grigoris Grigoriou, senior civil engineer, at [email protected]