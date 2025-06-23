Monday’s weather is set to be mostly clear across most of the island, though increased cloud cover will be possible in some areas.

In the mountains, particularly in the western and southern areas of the Troodos mountain range, isolated rain and even the odd storm will be possible in the afternoon, with hailstones likely.

Temperatures will rise to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will be mostly clear, though light fog and low cloud will be possible in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will be mostly clear through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with temperatures expected to rise as the week progresses.