The consumer protection service has reported mixed movements in Cyprus’ consumer prices for May 2025.

The service highlighted increases in frozen molluscs and shellfish, oils, eggs and fish, while noting marked declines in fresh vegetables and baby diapers.

Based on data from the statistical service, the inflation rate dropped in May, entering negative territory at minus 0.2 per cent, compared to a rise of 0.2 per cent in April and 1.6 per cent in March.

The most pronounced annual changes were seen in petroleum products, which fell by 12.8 per cent, electricity, which declined by 8.6 per cent, agricultural products, which rose by 4.7 per cent, and services, which increased by 3.5 per cent.

The May 2025 consumer price observatory, prepared by the consumer protection service, presented the average weighted price for 250 basic consumer products across 400 retail outlets nationwide.

The fluctuations recorded by the Statistical Service were largely reflected in the Observatory’s findings.

Among 45 categories of essential goods, prices increased in 31 categories, decreased in 11 categories, while three categories, namely broths, canned fish, and toilet paper, remained unchanged.

Frozen molluscs and shellfish saw a substantial month-on-month increase of 24.9 per cent and a year-on-year rise of 17.6 per cent compared to May 2024.

Oil prices rose by 9.4 per cent on a monthly basis but were 2.3 per cent lower than a year earlier.

Egg prices climbed 5.5 per cent compared to April and 3 per cent compared to the previous year.

Vegetable cooking fat increased by 5.2 per cent month-on-month and by 1.2 per cent year-on-year.

Frozen fish registered a 5.1 per cent monthly rise, despite being 8.9 per cent cheaper than in May 2024.

Smaller monthly increases were noted in flour prices, which rose by 4.9 per cent compared to April and by 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

Rice prices increased by 4.4 per cent on a monthly basis and by 1 per cent annually.

Baby food rose by 4 per cent in May and showed a notable 10.8 per cent increase compared to May 2024.

Cypriot coffee prices advanced by 3.2 per cent compared to April and surged by 29.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Conversely, eleven categories recorded monthly price declines, most notably fresh vegetables and greens, which dropped by 35.7 per cent compared to April and by 26 per cent year-on-year.

Baby diaper prices fell by 20.7 per cent month-on-month and by 24 per cent annually.

Fresh meat prices decreased by 7.3 per cent on a monthly basis and by 0.6 per cent compared to May 2024.

Fresh fish and molluscs fell by 4.3 per cent in May but were still 5 per cent higher than a year earlier.

The price of liquefied gas cylinders declined by 4.2 per cent compared to April but showed a 4.2 per cent annual increase.

Sugar prices dropped by 1.4 per cent month-on-month and recorded a significant annual decrease of 16 per cent.

The consumer protection service clarified that the price observatories are prepared solely for consumer information purposes and do not constitute advice.

It encouraged consumers to conduct thorough market research before making purchases, taking into account the observatory’s findings.