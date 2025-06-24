Senior executives from across Cyprus’ public and private sectors gathered in Nicosia last week for the 4th Cyprus Association of Information Technology Enterprises (CITEA) Digital Cyprus Conference.

The event examined how digital innovation is reshaping business strategy and driving long-term competitiveness.

Held under the theme ‘Driving Business Success through Digital Technologies’, the conference focused on the practical integration of AI, data analytics, cybersecurity and digital culture into the corporate landscape.

It also considered the broader impact of digital transformation on user experience and strategic decision-making.

Opening the event, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Nikodemos Damianou, described technology as a fundamental pillar of national development, both economically and socially.

His remarks were echoed by CITEA president Dimitris Nisiotis, who underlined the need for ongoing digital progress and highlighted the association’s role in fostering a strong innovation ecosystem in Cyprus.

This year’s edition also included the CITEA Awards, which recognise individuals who have made a lasting contribution to the country’s IT sector.

The late Panikos Akritas was honoured with the 2025 Honorary Overall Contribution Award for his decades-long commitment to the industry, while the Women in Tech award went to Maria Militsopoulou in recognition of her pioneering career and the inspiration she offers to other women in the field.

In parallel with the keynote sessions and panel discussions, sponsor and member companies showcased their latest technologies in the conference exhibition area.

The event concluded with a networking reception, offering participants the opportunity to exchange ideas and explore future collaboration, while CITEA confirming that the conference will return in 2026.