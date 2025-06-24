As the inquiry commission appointed to investigate the history of vehicle recalls nears the completion of its findings, new reports that people had been injured by faulty Takata airbags have emerged.

At least two cases that were not heard at the inquiry commission are currently at court.

Reporter cited mechanical engineer and accident expert Andreas Tzirkallis, who spoke on Alpha, saying that the drivers in the two cases he was aware of suffered head and chest injuries.

Tzirkallis said that in both cases, after they filed cases at court, the owners of the vehicles received faulty airbag recall letters.

Reporter said the inquiry commission had been informed about the cases from the media and would evaluate Tzirkallis’ statements.

If necessary, the inquiry will be reopened.

Although the two cases may not have an impact on the findings, as people had already been killed in accidents involving faulty airbags, questions arise as to why the police had not informed the commission when testifying, sources told Reporter.

Takata airbags suffer a fault related to exposure to high levels of heat or humidity, which means they have a tendency to explode when released under such circumstances.

This explosion shoots the airbag’s metal inflator outwards and in the direction of the person it was designed to protect, potentially causing further injuries or, in some cases, death.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades had in February ordered the recall of more than 80,000 vehicles equipped with potentially deadly Takata airbags, with replacements to be completed by October. Of those, 276 vehicles were immediately immobilised and had their road tax and MOT certificates rescinded.

The committee was created later in the same month to investigate the history of the matter, but nine transport ministers, past and present, all stated that they were unaware of the problems caused by the airbags when they took office.

Vafeades told the committee that he had first been made aware of the issue by Kyiakos Oxinos’ father Yiannis Oxinos during a meeting between the pair in April 2023.

Owners of recalled vehicles that were not immobilised are allowed to continue using them but must book an appointment with the manufacturer’s Cyprus-based distributor within eight months to have the airbags replaced. Their road tax and MOT remain valid.

While the transport ministry recommends that affected drivers avoid using their vehicles and seek alternative transport, compliance is not mandatory and no fines will be issued for continued use.

Motorists can check whether their vehicles have been subject to vehicles on the transport ministry’s website.