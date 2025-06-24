Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel had achieved a historic victory that would stand for generations, but it must complete its campaign against Iran’s axis, defeat Hamas and bring about the return of all the hostages in Gaza.

In video remarks issued by the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu said Israel never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Iranian air defences were activated on Tuesday evening against drones in the northwestern city of Tabriz, two Iranian news sites reported, amid a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

There was no official confirmation from Iranian authorities.