A recent $320 million Solana (SOL) transfer to a new wallet has sent traders into alert mode. On-chain analysts are tracking the massive move, speculating whether it signals distribution, consolidation, or positioning ahead of a major event. Whale activity of this scale rarely happens without intent—and while Solana’s native infrastructure has been the staging ground for several market movers, it isn’t the only project attracting this kind of attention.

The sub-$0.10 token now emerging as a magnet for whale capital is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With a transparent DeFi structure, non-custodial asset control, and a growing base of over 12,450 holders, this microcap is quickly building the kind of trust, design, and data-backed infrastructure that smart capital looks for. The protocol is currently in Phase 5 of its presale at $0.03 per token—50% of this phase is already sold, and the price is set to jump to $0.035 in the next round.

Built to attract size: Whale ready, chain agnostic, deFi native

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not just another DeFi protocol—it is architected with long-term capital scalability in mind. By integrating with Layer 2 environments, it will offer significantly lower transaction costs and faster settlement times, creating an environment where whales can move liquidity efficiently and without slippage friction. Giant participants who seek yield without risking slippage or front-running will find this design ideal for deploying size.

Its liquidity pools come with no hard-coded caps on deposits, which will allow major holders to contribute at volume. These pools operate under a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) structure where lenders deposit tokens into shared smart contracts and earn real-time yield. In return, they receive mtTokens, which automatically accrue value and can be reused, traded, or staked.

On the opposite side, borrowers will provide over-collateralized crypto to access liquidity. Because the system maintains a strict over-collateralization framework, it ensures solvency and reduces systemic risk. All funds are held in fully transparent, on-chain smart contracts—an architecture that’s already been audited by CertiK and achieved a Skynet Score of 75.56.

In this way, whale players who typically shy away from early-stage protocols due to security concerns are already watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for what it is—a rare intersection of low market cap and robust technical framework.

Smart yield, stablecoin control, and P2P for new market classes

While whales are known for entering early and scaling up before retail catches on, they also look for systems that offer both yield and control. That’s where Mutuum’s design excels again.

Users will be able to borrow and lend across two models: the P2C liquidity pools and a P2P module that allows lenders to create custom loan terms directly with borrowers. This P2P option will support volatile assets—including meme coins and smaller tokens—opening the door for traders to deploy structured lending strategies while remaining fully collateralized.

The protocol’s stablecoin ecosystem will add an additional layer of demand-driven utility. Its stablecoin will only be minted when loans are taken out using collateral like ETH, and burned when those loans are paid back. Rates will be adjusted by governance to keep the stablecoin pegged close to $1, and arbitrage mechanisms will support price stability. These levers not only protect the system—they create opportunities for interest-rate efficiency that stablecoin borrowers and yield seekers will use actively.

The team also plans to expand cross-chain support and multi-chain bridging—yet another factor that will appeal to large liquidity providers who want flexibility and speed when deploying capital across networks.

And while protocol design is attracting whales, the fundamentals are built for everyone. The $100K giveaway during presale is actively rewarding early participants, with ten winners set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. That’s a real incentive for community engagement, and it is helping drive rapid presale absorption.

With the token priced at $0.03 and the listing expected at $0.06, entry at this point will deliver 2× just on launch alone—and deeper participation through staking and lending will easily compound that outcome. Price-supporting token buybacks using protocol revenue are also planned, further strengthening value for holders.

There’s a reason large wallets are positioning themselves into real DeFi protocols. As crypto markets mature and yield-seeking capital looks past the hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing up on the radar not as a speculative bet—but as a built-for-purpose utility token with room to scale. Phase 5 is quickly selling out, and the window to enter before the price jump is narrowing fast. For traders watching whale wallets, this is where the smart money is starting to swim.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile and unpredictable. Due diligence and caution are paramount. Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more