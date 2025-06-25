Applications for financial assistance to farmers hit by natural events, especially drought, are now live online, with €12.3 million currently available as compensation and a further €3.5m expected to follow, the agriculture ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said the €12.3 million in assistance would be paid through the agricultural development programme 2014-2020, while the extra amount would be solely for grains.

The website went live on Friday and the deadline for submitting applications is June 30.

Eligible applicants are those whose production has dropped by at least 30 per cent.

The financial assistance is given in a one-off lump sum of up to €42,000 per farm.

It covers losses for farmers of grains, fruit, almonds, walnuts, vegetables, potatoes, olives, citrus, vines, avocado, as well as damage recorded by apiarists.

More information and applications can be found here.