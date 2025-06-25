The Israeli ambassador to Cyprus, Oren Anolik, on Wednesday expressed concern over what he describes as a spike in “antisemitic rhetoric” across Cyprus’ public sphere in recent days.

“What threatens democracy is not diversity, but the spread of hateful myths targeting entire communities. Doing this is not expressing political opinion; it is hate speech,” he said in a written statement.

Anolik emphasised the “deep and enduring friendship” between Cyprus and Israel, stressing that the protection of religious freedom was one of Cyprus’ “strengths not a concession”.

“We call on all responsible voices in public life to condemn the language of antisemitism, fear mongering and collective demonisation,” he said, stressing that antisemitism had no place in public life.

Anolik did not specify which statements or incidents he was referring to in his remarks.