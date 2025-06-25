Cyprus’ upcoming assumption of the EU council presidency was brought into focus by Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis during a ministerial meeting held under the Polish presidency in Warsaw.

During the meeting, European officials discussed ways to enhance the competitiveness, sustainability and digital readiness of the bloc’s tourism sector.

As noted in an official statement, Koumis presented Cyprus’ national tourism strategy, which aims to strengthen rural areas, promote authenticity, and accelerate the country’s green and digital transition, all within the broader context of sustainable regional development.

He also underlined that the forthcoming presidency would provide Cyprus with a unique opportunity to further contribute to the shaping of European tourism policy.

EU Commissioner for sustainable transport and tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, opened the meeting by stressing the critical role the sector plays in the European economy.

Tourism, he said, accounts for 10 per cent of the EU’s GDP, with three million SMEs employing 20 million workers.

Despite facing setbacks from the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, the sector, he added, has continued to show strong resilience.

Koumis also held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Tzitzikostas, his Polish counterpart Borys Piotr, French counterpart Geoffroy Cailloux, as well as with Polish partners closely linked to Cyprus.