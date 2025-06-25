As the maritime world marked the Day of the Seafarer on June 25, Columbia Group chose to shine a light on one of the industry’s most pressing issues, harassment at sea, through a special episode of its Columbia Group Unplugged podcast.

Bringing together Simona Toma, captain Leonid Zalenski and Anca Preda, the conversation addressed the real-world challenges of ensuring that every vessel becomes a respectful, inclusive and safe workplace.

All three speakers drew on decades of experience both at sea and ashore, offering a frank assessment of what’s working, and what still needs attention.

Simona, who recently took on the role of chief maritime HR, said she comes into the position not only as a professional, but also as a mother and former seafarer, with over 20 years in the field.

She described the Columbia community as ‘fantastic’ and called it a solid foundation for the changes the team is working to implement.

Leonid, now marking his 22nd year at the company, pointed out that shore staff must never view themselves as more knowledgeable than the crew.

His position is clear: access to information may differ, but the responsibility remains the same, to support seafarers effectively, not to lecture them.

Anca, whose background spans two decades both on board ships and in crew management, noted that harassment and bullying remain serious concerns in the sector.

She stressed that with the adoption of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), the environment for handling such issues has changed significantly.

The MLC, she explained, introduced formal obligations for management to investigate complaints and support both parties fairly.

On cruise ships in particular, Columbia has embedded HR functions on board, dedicated to dealing with harassment cases directly.

Founded in Limassol, Cyprus, in 1978, Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) has grown over four decades into one of the world’s leading providers of shipmanagement and maritime services.

With a presence on every major shipping route, the company continues to set standards in vessel operation, crew welfare and onboard safety.

During the podcast, the panellists repeatedly returned to the issue of cultural diversity.

Anca referred to vessels with up to 70 nationalities working together, pointing out that harassment may not always be intentional, it can result from misunderstandings between cultures.

She emphasised the importance of training seafarers to recognise how even seemingly innocent gestures can be perceived differently.

Tailored programmes, she said, are created based on crew demographics and destinations.

Leonid built on that, suggesting that beyond awareness, the industry must focus on building environments where individuals feel heard.

In his view, a happy ship is a safe ship. He spoke of workplaces where individuals are treated with dignity and where mistakes can be acknowledged and addressed respectfully, rather than punished.

Psychological safety also featured prominently in the discussion. Simona underlined the importance of fostering an atmosphere where people can speak up without fear of retaliation.

She described it as a leadership responsibility, and one that must be nurtured continuously.

Anca pointed out that both seafarers and shore-based staff have roles to play in building a harassment-free culture. She argued that training alone is not enough.

Policies, clear reporting channels, and consistent investigative processes all have to be in place, and used. “The cycle is only complete when everyone participates,” she said.

Leonid stressed the role of respectful behaviour in prevention, explaining that even jokes, if delivered without cultural sensitivity, can cause harm.

He suggested that if respect is embedded at every level, many incidents of perceived harassment would never occur.

Simona described how Columbia’s training starts before boarding and continues throughout each seafarer’s contract.

These programmes, she said, are never generic, they’re always tailored to the specific conditions of a ship, the brand, or the guest profile.

At the leadership level, Anca added that Columbia trains senior officers to handle complaints appropriately. Investigations are structured to identify intent and are guided by fair, documented processes.

She also highlighted the growing awareness that harassment is not limited to women.

According to her, internal data shows that around 50 per cent of complaints are same-gender, and men also frequently report cases involving male colleagues.

She mentioned that delayed reporting remains a challenge, often due to the emotional difficulty of reliving traumatic experiences. In such cases, investigations become significantly harder.

“Years later, you may not have the same evidence, or even the same crew,” she said.

Still, she described reporting as a sign of strength. It takes courage, she said, not just to speak up but to relive the event, provide documentation, and face follow-up conversations with shore teams.

Leonid agreed, noting that how leadership responds to such reports, and to mistakes more generally, sets the tone for life on board.

The group also discussed Columbia’s open reporting system, first introduced in 2013.

Leonid explained that the tool, originally launched as part of environmental oversight, now extends across all aspects of crew welfare.

It offers seafarers the option to report concerns anonymously, either directly or via a third-party contractor. “Even if we wanted to trace who submitted it,” he said, “we wouldn’t be able to, and that’s the whole point.”

He added that anonymous reports are summarised and passed to management monthly, but serious issues are relayed immediately.

Simona acknowledged that anonymous complaints are difficult to investigate, but agreed that they serve a vital purpose, they allow management to identify and act on patterns.

Other reporting routes are also encouraged. Seafarers are free to speak with their supervisors, captains, or designated protection officers.

Anca pointed out that many already know key Columbia personnel by name. Leonid noted that Columbia president Mark O’Neil has even distributed his mobile number directly to crew and invites them to reach out on WhatsApp.

That accessibility, the group said, is not symbolic, it is central to building trust. “We are here for them,” Leonid said. “Not just during working hours, always.”

This culture of transparency and openness appears to be delivering results. Simona shared figures from a recent cruise project launched by Columbia, which showed a high retention rate from the outset—well above industry averages.

The project also recorded a net promoter score of nearly 80 per cent, meaning that the majority of seafarers would recommend the company to others.

The conversation ended with a unified message. Creating safe and inclusive ships is not just a compliance issue. It requires proactive leadership, structured support systems, and genuine empathy from both shore and sea.

“We are all in the same boat,” Simona said.

“And our seafarers are not just colleagues, they are the core of everything we do. We are here to support them. Not just today, but every day.”