Pepe’s MVRV Z-score is flashing a rare signal, dipping into negative territory, hinting at whale capitulation. The meme coin dropped 3.3% in seven days, trailing the broader crypto market slump.

Yet, investors are eyeing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the best crypto to invest in for 2025. Its presale, now in Phase 5 at $0.03, has raised $11,100,000 with over 565 million tokens sold to 12,400 holders.

Mutuum Finance’s audited DeFi protocol promises a 100% ROI at its $0.06 launch price. Let’s explore Pepe’s bearish metrics and why Mutuum Finance is stealing the spotlight.

Pepe’s bearish on-chain signals

Pepe’s on-chain data paints a grim picture for short-term holders. The MVRV Z-score, tracking wallets holding losses, turned negative recently. This suggests whales are selling at a loss, spooked by fading upside potential.

Large transaction volumes dipped 5%, showing reduced whale activity. Moreover, 7% fewer wallets are “in the money,” signaling widespread losses. The 4-hour chart shows $0.00001000 as key support.

A break below could drag Pepe to $0.00000800. However, a bounce above $0.000011 might spark a rally to $0.00001300. Despite this, Pepe lacks the utility to compete with robust DeFi projects. Let’s shift to a stronger contender.

Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surging through Phase 5, with tokens priced at $0.03. Over 45% of this phase is filled, leaving little time to grab tokens at this rate.

Phase 6 will hike prices 16.7% to $0.035, making now a prime entry point. The presale has amassed $11,100,000, with 565 million tokens sold to 12,300 holders.

At launch, priced at $0.06, buyers now secure a guaranteed 100% ROI. Analysts predict a post-launch surge to $2.50 in 2025, offering an 8,233% return.

Furthermore, the team finalized a Certik audit, scoring 80.00 for security with no vulnerabilities. This bolsters trust in Mutuum Finance’s ecosystem. Let’s explore its utility.

Innovative DeFi lending model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) redefines DeFi with its dual lending approach. Its Peer-to-Contract system uses smart contracts for automated, market-responsive interest rates. This ensures stability for lenders and borrowers.

Conversely, the Peer-to-Peer model enables direct, customizable lending for volatile assets. Users retain full asset ownership, unlike centralized platforms.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance is developing a fully collateralized, USD-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum. This minimizes depegging risks, enhancing ecosystem reliability.

The team also launched a dashboard showcasing the top 50 holders, rewarding them with bonus tokens. Consequently, Mutuum Finance offers a transparent, secure DeFi experience. Let’s highlight its community incentives.

Giveaways and staking rewards

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is igniting excitement with a $100,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM tokens. To enter, submit a wallet address, complete all quests, and invest at least $50 in the presale. This campaign boosts engagement and rewards early supporters.

Moreover, staking mtTokens, earned by depositing assets like ETH or DAI, unlocks passive dividends via token buybacks. These features ensure long-term value for holders.

With Layer 2 scaling planned, Mutuum Finance aims for global adoption. Its audited, utility-driven protocol outshines speculative coins like Pepe. Let’s wrap up with a forward-looking perspective.

Charting the path ahead

Pepe’s MVRV signal warns of short-term struggles, with whales exiting and prices teetering. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) emerges as the best crypto to invest in for 2025.

Its Phase 5 presale at $0.03 offers a 100% ROI at launch and potential 8,233% gains at $2.50. The Certik audit, innovative lending, and $100,000 giveaway cement its appeal.

Over 12,400 holders trust its vision. Don’t miss Mutuum Finance’s presale before Phase 6’s price hike. Check out the project today for a chance at transformative DeFi returns.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile and unpredictable. Due diligence and caution are paramount. Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more