Curious to witness the summer starry night sky? This event is one to note down.

The House of Science organises a nighttime event to observe the stars and the universe, this Saturday at the Troodos Astropark in Amiandos. Telescopes, presentations and moon gazing will take place in a guided environment.

The event kicks off at 7pm with an introduction to different types of telescopes and the basic principles of how they work. There will be practical tips for proper use and equipment selection for both beginners and experienced users.

Then, visitors will align their telescopes and focus on the natural satellite, the moon, learning how to observe lunar features clearly and effectively.

At 8pm, a short presentation will shed light on what light pollution is, what causes it and its impact.

Next on the evening’s programme is a detailed overview of the celestial objects observed through telescopes. Think planets, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies. Facilitators will share information on what they are, how to spot them and why they are worth observing.

Finally, as the darkness settles, visitors will learn to identify star constellations, and the myths and stories associated with them before enjoying stargazing.

What is important to know about this event is that arrival by 8pm is encouraged not only to take part in the presentations but also to find a spot and to avoid disturbing other observers whose eyes will already be adapted to the dark as car headlights will be turned off.

Dress warmly, bring a red flashlight if needed and avoid using bright lights and mobiles to adjust to night vision, and step into the darkness and the secrets of the universe.

Stargazing at Troodos Astropark

Guided stargazing with telescopes and presentation on galaxies, constellations and planets. June 28. Troodos Astropark, Amiantos. 7pm. In Greek, translation in English available too. Free entrance. www.hos.cy/astropark