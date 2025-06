The water supply to Peyia, Paphos, will be interrupted on Wednesday due to works in view of the installation of a desalination plant in Potima area.

The Water Development Department said it would be closing the supply from the Asprokremmos refinery from 7am till 5pm, affecting the areas of Coral Bay, Sea Caves and Goumenika.

The public is urged to be particularly careful with water during those times to meet their needs.