The summertime is for outdoor movie nights. There are plenty of opportunities for cinephiles to enjoy films under the night sky this season as dozens of venues, even annual festivals, organise open-air cinema experiences featuring all kinds of film genres.

In Agios Georgios Teratsiotis in Dasaki Achnas, the charming events venue of Arkastis is launching its own cinema nights programme. Kickstarting the event series is a screening this Friday night, June 27, featuring a popular and award-winning Cypriot film.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the screening of the film Smuggling Hendrix will begin shortly after. Viewers will be treated to a comedy film that touches on the Cypriot reality of the division and how its political situation affects daily life and ordinary tasks.

The film, which follows the tragicomical actions of a faded musician who tries to get his dog back who has crossed the checkpoint, won several awards including at the Tribeca Film Festival and the Thessaloniki Film Festival.

To enjoy the film in style and without an empty stomach, @its.martins.burgers will be preparing sizzling burgers on the night, while @boozywheels serves refreshing cocktails and drinks.

Summer Cinema at Arkastis

Film screening of Smuggling Hendrix, burgers and cocktails. June 27. Arkastis, Dasaki Achnas. 7.30pm. €10. Limited spaces, reservations needed. With Greek subtitles. www.arkastis.com