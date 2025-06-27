Cyprus computer society secretary Panicos Masouras on Friday called on the education ministry to implement lessons at Cypriot public schools to educate children about artificial intelligence.

“We believe it is the turn of the education ministry to immediately proceed with the introduction of lessons related to artificial intelligence, starting even with primary education,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

He added that the education ministry already “has before it a specific, thorough and implementable framework proposal” on the matter.

“We want to believe that the proposal will be immediately evaluated and will be taken seriously into account in any decisions made on the matter,” he said.

He was speaking ahead of the Robotex festival, a robotics festival and competition which is set to take place over the weekend at the University of Cyprus sports centre.

Artificial intelligence is set to be a major feature of the weekend’s festival, with Masouras saying the weekend will feature a chess challenge where attendees will be able to play chess against an artificial chess robot.

He added that the robotics landscape in Cyprus has been affected by the development of artificial intelligence, and that the general public is also utilising it.

“It has already entered the lives of educators at all levels, and even the event’s coaches and trainers, several of whom are already utilising various tools in the implementation of their algorithms to run the competitions more quickly and efficiently, or to prepare material such as videos, posters, texts, or presentations where required,” he said.

He added that he and his society “promote the ethical use of technology” and “encourage our partners to utilise it in this way”.