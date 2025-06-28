A 31-year-old man was robbed while walking along Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue near the Medieval Castle in Larnaca in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, two unidentified individuals approached the victim around 4:45am, demanded money, eventually assaulting him when he refused. They fled with a small amount of cash, leaving the man with minor injuries.

He was taken to Larnaca general hospital, from where he was discharged after receiving treatment.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.