When the heat sets in and the kitchen feels too warm to bear, it’s time for a dish that’s as refreshing as it is beautiful – chłodnik.

This chilled beetroot soup, vivid pink and flecked with green herbs and cucumber, is a staple of early summer in Poland and Lithuania. Tangy, light and subtly sweet, chłodnik offers a welcome coolness when the sun is at its strongest – a dish that both nourishes and revives.

The word chłodnik simply means ‘cooler’ in Polish, and the dish lives up to its name. It belongs to a wider family of cold soups that stretch across Eastern Europe and beyond – from Russian okroshka to Spanish gazpacho – but chłodnik has a character all its own. Based on beetroot, it has roots in the centuries-old tradition of borscht, a soup most often served hot and hearty in winter. Chłodnik is its summertime cousin – lighter, quicker and made with fresh seasonal ingredients.

The classic version begins with beetroot – cooked and cooled, then grated or puréed. To this is added tangy fermented milk – most often kefir, though buttermilk or yoghurt can also be used – along with finely chopped cucumber, radishes and fresh herbs such as dill or chives.

The soup is seasoned with salt and sometimes a little vinegar or lemon juice, and often served with a halved boiled egg floating on top. The result is striking – a soup the colour of fuchsia, cold to the touch, and deeply satisfying on even the hottest days.

While the dish is widely enjoyed in Poland, it also has deep roots in Lithuania, where it is known as saltibarsciai. In both countries, chłodnik is tied to rural traditions – made with produce pulled from the garden, herbs gathered fresh, and dairy that’s cultured at home.

Chłodnik is also practical. It requires no reheating, can be made in advance, and improves as it sits in the fridge. Its rise in popularity outside Eastern Europe speaks to modern appetites – for lighter meals, plant-forward cooking, and dishes that offer both nutrition and novelty. And of course, its vibrant colour doesn’t hurt – in an age of food photography and social sharing, chłodnik is naturally camera-ready.

In Cyprus, chilled soups are not a traditional part of the culinary canon – but in the depths of a Mediterranean summer, the idea of eating something cold, light and nourishing holds obvious appeal. With ingredients like beetroot, cucumber, and yoghurt widely available, chłodnik offers an easy gateway to Eastern European flavours – and a beautifully unexpected alternative to the more familiar summer fare.