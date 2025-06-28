Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik on Saturday claimed a campaign is underway to discredit his remarks which were a reaction to comments earlier in the week by a local political leader.

“A misleading campaign is unfolding in Cyprus, deliberately distorting the clear statement I published on Wednesday,” Anolik said in a post on X.

In the post, Anolik referred to comments “made by a politician” claiming that Cyprus was getting lost due to the ‘uncontrolled sale of real estate to third-country nationals,’ the establishment of ‘Zionist schools and synagogues,’ and the development of closed communities.

According to Anolik, the unnamed politician suggested these actions are part of a targeted policy of Israeli expansion in Cyprus.

“This is anti-semitic rhetoric – plain and simple,” Anolik said.

While he never mentioned who the politician was, it is clear Anolik was referring to comments made on Tuesday by Akel leader Stefanou Stefanou to CyBC radio.

According to Anolik, the comments aimed to “single out the Jewish community in Cyprus” by trying to “instill fear and suspicion”.

He said the criticism of the Israeli government’s policies was not “illegitimate,” adding that many Israelis themselves have openly expressed concerns.

“Since the murderous Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, numerous statements in Cyprus have harshly criticised Israel, and I have never characterised them as anti-semitic, even if I completely disagree with what was said,” he said.

Finally, Anolik claimed that “a community” was being unfairly targeted based on its identity, warning that such actions had no place in a democratic society where dissent and public debate are the “driving force.”

“When Jewish communities are falsely accused and defamed. This is not criticism – this is hatred,” he concluded.

Earlier in the week, the ambassador had on Wednesday expressed his concern over “unusual antisemitic rhetoric” in Cyprus, claiming “hateful myths” targeting entire communities were being spread. He urged public figures to condemn “collective demonisation”, stressing that antisemitism had no place in a democratic society.

Stefanou has said that “there has been observed an increased purchase of real estate, targeted purchases, and specifically in Limassol and in Larnaca… specific areas are being bought en masse, where there are created closed areas (gated communities) almost inaccessible to anyone other than Israeli nationals”.

He also pointed to the construction of what he described as Zionist schools and synagogues, saying the developments, taken together with reports in reputable Israeli media suggesting Israel was preparing a ‘backyard’ in Cyprus, “can only raise alarm bells.”

A real estate expert had earlier this week told the Cyprus Mail that Israelis tend to buy large land parcels, featuring spas and resorts. He explained that Israelis liked to concentrate in the Pyla area, but also snapped up property in Ormideia and to a lesser extent in Pervolia.

In Larnaca and Paphos, Israeli nationals are the fourth most common property buyers, with UK and Cypriot nationals ranking second and first, followed by Russians (Paphos) and Lebanese nationals (Larnaca).