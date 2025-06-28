A high-speed race unfolded on Saturday morning when a 14-year-old was spotted driving a car in Nicosia, and sped off from police trying to stop him in a highway chase which ended in the Pyla area.

According to police, at around 11am officers instructed the minor to stop after he had been spotted driving suspiciously in Nicosia’s Halapienes area.

He did not stop though, instead picking up speed and heading for the highway.

Once they stopped the car in Pyla, police found the 14-year-old driving the car, accompanied by three other minors aged 14, 15 and 17.