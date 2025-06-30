Renewable energy developer Invenergy and social media giant Meta Platforms (META.O) have signed four deals to supply 791 megawatts (MW) more of solar and wind power to operate data centers, the companies said in an announcement.

This is the latest in a string of deals by Meta to meet the surging power demand of its data centers needed for artificial intelligence technologies using clean energy.

Last year, Meta had signed four contracts with the Chicago-based Invenergy for 760 MW of solar electricity. Invenergy said the deals bring the companies’ total partnership to 1,800 MW.

Meta has previously announced deals with several large solar projects, a geothermal startup, and is also seeking proposals from nuclear power developers.

The electricity from Invenergy’s solar and wind projects in Ohio, Arkansas and Texas will be delivered to the local grid, while Meta will receive the clean energy credits associated with the new generation capacity coming online, the energy company said.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deals.