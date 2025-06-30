The prisons department on Monday sought to rubbish allegations of unhygienic conditions for inmates – including tainted food and unclean showers – attributing such claims to “ulterior motives”.

In a statement, it addressed claims that have surfaced in the media regarding unsanitary conditions at the central prisons, particularly in the women’s wing.

Some of the more sensational allegations concerned the meals served to inmates.

The department insisted that both the quality and quantity of the food served was “very satisfactory”, adding that meals are prepared by professional cooks, supervised by expert nutritionists, and routinely inspected by the health services.

“All meals are adapted to the nutritional needs of the inmates, and seven dietary options are on offer,” it added.

“The claim that inmates suffer from upset stomach and indigestion because of the food, not only is false, but also categorically refuted by the department doctor.”

According to one allegation attributed to a female inmate, pieces of a mouse, a cockroach and a tooth were found inside the food served.

“This claim can only be described as untrue and malicious,” said the department.

It went on to cast doubt on the credibility of this particular claim:

“As to the allegation made by a female inmate, who personally picked up her meal from the on-duty warden at 11.40am, sealed in special packaging, as prepared in the kitchen and distributed to the [prison] wings… the same inmate came back at 5pm, more than five hours later, saying that she found inside the meal something that looked like the head of a mouse… this raises a series of questions but also we cannot rule out ulterior motives”.

The department also refuted claims about inmates either avoiding eating prison food altogether or eating very little, saying that in fact all the quantity produced daily is consumed.

Regarding accusations about the meals taking too long to deliver to the women’s wing, again the prisons department called this false. Meals are delivered without delay, and moreover they’re placed in containers that preserve the heat so that they stay warm for a long time.

According to another claim floated, there was no microwave in the common kitchen, again in the women’s wing. Far from being true, said the department, the kitchen does have a microwave and meanwhile a second one has been ordered.

Regarding the conditions of the showers in the women’s wing, the department said there are six showers in total for 38 inmates.

“As with all buildings everywhere where faults and damage to equipment will occur from time to time, these are quickly repaired either by prison department maintenance crews or by private contracted companies.”

It explained that in recent days two of the showers had malfunctioned, but that the private contractor has been notified.

In a bid to drive the point home, the department mentioned that only days ago the central prisons happened to be visited by a delegation of the Pompidou Group – the Council of Europe’s drug policy co-operation platform.

During their visit to the women’s wing specifically, members of the group spoke to female inmates “none of whom voiced any complaint” about the sanitary conditions.

In addition, during meetings held regularly between prison officials and representatives of foreign embassies, no embassy has conveyed any complaint from any of their nationals being held at the prison complex.