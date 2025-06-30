The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Monday launched a market sounding exercise to gauge interest in a potential new funding programme, ‘AI WAVE’, which is currently under consideration.

The proposed programme aims to support Cypriot enterprises in significantly upgrading their operations through the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

According to RIF, the goal is to accelerate digital transformation across the business landscape, improving productivity and operational efficiency.

This market sounding seeks feedback from Cyprus-based enterprises of all sizes and sectors that are either interested in implementing tailor-made AI solutions in collaboration with technology providers, or in adopting AI tools previously developed under RIF-funded projects.

The survey remains open until July 11, 2025, at 13.00.

RIF confirmed that all responses will remain confidential and will be used solely for the purposes of this exercise. Interested businesses are invited to participate by completing the electronic questionnaire here.