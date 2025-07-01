A Greek Cypriot was arrested on Tuesday after police found 1,000 cartons of duty-free cigarettes and over 70kg of rolling tobacco in his possession.

Nicosia and Larnaca police officers informed the Customs Department on Tuesday that they had found a massive haul of duty-free tobacco in a van in the Aradippou animal farm area.

Specifically, the police found 759 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, 234 cartons of heated cigarettes and 71kg and 350g of rolling tobacco, all duty free.

The Greek Cypriot suspect, who has had run ins with the police in the past, was arrested and detained for further questioning.

The tobacco products were confiscated.

The suspect will be taken before the Larnaca district court on Wednesday for a remand order.

The Customs Department also said that on Sunday at Larnaca airport it found 125 cartons of 200 duty free cigarettes in the luggage of a British passenger set to depart for the UK.

The passenger was arrested and the luggage and its contents confiscated.

On Monday, he was taken before the Larnaca district court, which issued a three-day remand order.