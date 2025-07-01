The organisation for cerebral palsy and other disabilities sent a memorandum to the House education committee on Tuesday, expressing its opposition to the proposed amendment taking schooling for children with disabilities from 21 years of age to 22.

The organisation said that instead a comprehensive plan for the transition of students with disabilities to adulthood should be implemented, with emphasis on supported living and vocational training centres for people aged 18 to 25.

It called on the House to reject the amendment, saying that extending schooling to 22 years of age was neither paedagogically substantiated nor socially fair.

The organisation pointed out that policies of exclusion have failed and extending schooling would not solve the problem but prolong it, exacerbating exclusion and separation instead of promoting inclusion and social integration.

Chairwoman of the organisation Yioula Pitsiali included a series of proposals, with emphasis on inclusive education from preschool, upgrading vocational training and accessibility to further studies for graduates with disabilities.