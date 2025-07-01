Youth and civil society organisations announced their ‘Declaration of Unity’ on Tuesday, declaring their common vision for a joint future in Cyprus and seeking to have a say in decision-making procedures and efforts to build peace.

The Cyprus Youth Council announced the publication of the ‘Youth Declaration: A Declaration of Unity – Empowering Youth Voices in Cyprus’, which is signed by 24 organisations.

The organisations are calling more from all over Cyprus to sign. They can do so either by sending an email to [email protected] or through their social media accounts.

In their declaration, the organisations express concern over the current impasse and ask to be included.

They particularly call on the leaders of the two communities to include young people in the negotiating process and the technical committees.

The organisations also request areas near crossing points to be designated for strengthening dialogue, building confidence and promoting reconciliation, with the involvement of both communities and their youth.