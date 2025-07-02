Valuables worth a total of €10,000 were reported to have been stolen from a goldsmith in Larnaca by a man and a woman, police said on Wednesday.

The owner of the shop reported to police that the items, mostly chains, were stolen by unknown people at around 6pm on Tuesday.

When officers from the CID visited the store they were told the man and the woman has visited it and bought an icon worth €25.

The owner said as he was involved in serving the man, the woman took the opportunity to unlock a cabinet by sliding it open and stole various chains valued at €10,000.