Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put into effect on Wednesday a law passed by parliament last week to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

Iran has threatened to halt cooperation with the IAEA, accusing it of siding with Western countries and providing a justification for Israel’s air strikes, which began a day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The law stipulates that any future inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency needs approval by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“We are aware of these reports. The IAEA is awaiting further official information from Iran,” the IAEA said in a statement.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with CBS News that the U.S. bombing of Iran’s key Fordow nuclear site has “seriously and heavily damaged” the facility.