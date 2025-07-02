Strovolos municipality has accused the government of neglecting the area in its announcement of over €1 billion worth of development projects for the Nicosia district, saying its residents were being treated as “second-class citizens”.

“Not a single euro” of the €1 billion funding-plan for the capital had been allocated for cultural, sports or social projects in Strovolos,” the municipality said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The plan was announced on Monday evening by President Nikos Christodoulides and follows similar announcements for other areas of the island.

With funding limited to roadworks that serve transit traffic rather than local needs, Strovolos municipality – the third largest in Cyprus – said residents were once again being ignored.

The municipality criticised the allocation of funds for central Nicosia ahead of the 2026 EU presidency, while Strovolos had been left without receiving any funding.

In his outline of projects, Christodoulides had only accepted three suggestions put forward by Strovolos Mayor Stavros Stavrinides.

It also expressed frustration over a lack of updates on stalled funding plans and the delayed concession of the former Strovolos Co-op building, warning the project may be diverted from its intended purpose.

Furthermore, it condemned the announcement of a road project on Hadjiiosif-Stavrou Avenue saying it had been announced without council approval or community consultation.

“The municipality of Strovolos, the municipality with the huge and timeless problems, will continue to vigorously claim what it is entitled to,” the statement read.