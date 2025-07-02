A case of use, possession and possession with the intent to supply drugs is being investigated against a teenager following his arrest on Tuesday night.
According to police, after evaluating information members of the drugs squad Ykan identified a 19-year-old, who once he realised police had seen him tried to run away.
Once police caught up with him they found in his possession five small bags with a total of 509g of cannabis.
A search of his home revealed a precision scale, traces of cannabis and 15g of cannabis, all of which were confiscated.
The teen was arrested for evident offences.
