A case of use, possession and possession with the intent to supply drugs is being investigated against a teenager following his arrest on Tuesday night.

According to police, after evaluating information members of the drugs squad Ykan identified a 19-year-old, who once he realised police had seen him tried to run away.

Once police caught up with him they found in his possession five small bags with a total of 509g of cannabis.

A search of his home revealed a precision scale, traces of cannabis and 15g of cannabis, all of which were confiscated.

The teen was arrested for evident offences.