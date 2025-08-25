A large-scale pipeline installation project which will supply water to west Limassol has been completed, Limassol district government (EOA) announced on Monday.

The project, concerning the areas of Trachoni, Asomato and Tserkez Tsiflikis, will also “improve the area’s road infrastructure,” the EOA said.

“The work led to a substantial improvement in infrastructure and safety, as well upgrading the service to residents and visitors of the area,” it added.

The project included the installation of a pipeline with an approximate length of 8km. The installation began on January 4, 2023 and was completed on June 18.

Within the framework of this project, all necessary road repairs were completed, including the asphalting of Limassol-Asmatos road.