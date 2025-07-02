The United States said on Wednesday it was unacceptable that Iran had chosen to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put into effect on Wednesday a law passed by parliament last week to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian state media reported.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a regular briefing this was unacceptable and Tehran must cooperate fully with the U.N. agency without further delay.