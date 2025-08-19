The European Commission has launched a public consultation for the first review of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) Regulation, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced this week.

The consultation is conducted in accordance with the obligation provided for in Article 53 of the regulation and aims to collect opinions and documented evidence on the effectiveness of the DMA in achieving fair and competitive digital markets.

The commission will use comments from stakeholders, along with other data, to prepare an evaluation report and consider any necessary adjustments or measures.

The Digital Markets Act is a European Union regulation designed to make digital markets fairer and more competitive across the EU.

It primarily targets large online platforms, referred to as gatekeepers, which hold significant market influence and may restrict competition or impose conditions that harm business users and consumers.

The regulation outlines specific obligations and prohibitions for these gatekeepers.

The goal is to create more open, transparent, and competitive digital markets, making it easier for smaller businesses and innovative services to enter and grow.

Among other provisions, the DMA identifies gatekeepers and defines their obligations, enforces rules for interoperability and data access, and ensures fair terms for business users while protecting end-users.

It also requires regular review and evaluation of its effectiveness in line with Article 53 of the regulation.

The DMA is considered a key tool for the European Commission in regulating digital markets and contributing to a fair and sustainable digital ecosystem in the EU.

Participation in the consultation is open to all citizens, businesses, and organisations, with particular emphasis on business users of digital platform services, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, end-users of these services, and associations representing these groups.

The commission is seeking feedback on whether the DMA has achieved its objectives of ensuring fair and contestable markets and on the impact of the regulation on business users, particularly SMEs, and end-users.

It is also seeking views on whether the scope of the interoperability obligation under Article 7 should be extended to online social networking services and whether rules such as the list of core platform services, obligations under Articles 5, 6, and 7, and enforcement mechanisms require modification.

Participation is taking place through the European Commission’s online platform, with the consultation running from July 3, 2025, until September 24, 2025, at 23:59 CEST.

The commission expects to complete its evaluation and publish the report by May 3, 2026.

Responses can be submitted in any official language of the European Union.

The European Commission will publish responses, along with the organisation’s name and type of participant, on its website, although respondents may submit an anonymised version if sensitive information is involved.

Constantinos Hadjipolycarpou, officer at the Department of Services, Trade & Digitalisation of Keve, said Your contribution to this consultation is crucial in ensuring that the opinions and needs of users and businesses are heard.

He added Through this public consultation, the European Commission will be able to more effectively evaluate the Digital Markets Act and adapt the rules to meet the needs of users and businesses, thereby strengthening fair competition in digital markets.

Additional information about the Digital Markets Act is available on the European Commission’s official website.